'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw "egregious violations of the public trust," a scathing new report has found.
The sweeping 637-page final report of the Ottawa LRT public inquiry, released Wednesday, found that both the city of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group lost sight of the public interest during the project.
"The people of Ottawa deserve better," Commissioner Justice William Hourigan told a news conference. "There were persistent failures in leadership, partnership and communications in the construction and maintenance of the LRT."
Hourigan was tasked with investigating the circumstances that led to the breakdowns and derailments of the $2.1-billion Confederation Line since its launch in September 2019.
His report lists several reasons for the problems with the LRT. He found that the city chose unproven technology for the trains, RTG didn't coordinate the work of its subcontractors, the city rushed the LRT system into service before it was ready due to political pressure, and RTG and its subcontractors did not provide adequate maintenance.
He also lists several other factors, some of which were beyond the parties' control. And he says until everyone involved in the project understands that their first obligation is to the public, "there is reason to be concerned that the project will continue to suffer problems."
The commissioner lays out two examples of what he calls "egregious violations of the public trust" on the part of both RTG, senior city staff and then-mayor Jim Watson.
RTG gave city unrealistic dates
First, RTG provided the city with availability dates that they knew were entirely unrealistic, Hourigan said.
"It is unconscionable that RTG and its main sub-contractor knowingly gave the City inaccurate information about when they would finish building the LRT," Hourigan said.
He said this was done as a "misconceived scheme" to increase commercial pressure on the city, a tactic which he says backfired.
"This gambit only served to increase and accelerate the mistrust that was developing between the parties," he said.
"The leadership at RTG … seem to have given no thought to the fact that the provision of this misinformation adversely impacted the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of people.
"The people of Ottawa trusted RTG and OLRT-C to be straight with the City and tell the honestly when the system would be ready. The Commission finds that RTG and OLRT-C betrayed that trust."
City manager misled council, report finds
Second, Hourigan says the conduct of Mayor Jim Watson and senior city staff "irreparably compromised" city council's ability to provide oversight of the project.
The commission found city staff generally properly shared information about the LRT project during its construction, but that changed during the problematic trial testing period, during which the testing criteria was changed.
"Most troubling was the deliberate effort by Steve Kanellakos, the City Manager, to mislead Council on the decision to lower the testing criteria and on the testing results," he said.
Kanellakos abruptly resigned on Monday.
The report also finds Watson had accurate information about the trial running but failed to provide it to council.
He called the conduct of city staff "part of a concerning approach taken by senior City officials to control the narrative by the nondisclosure of vital information or outright misrepresentation."
"Worse, because the conduct was wilful and deliberate, it led to serious concerns about the good faith of senior City staff and raises questions about where their loyalties lie. It is difficult to imagine the successful completion of any significant project while these attitudes prevail within the municipal government."
Many of the high-profile figures involved in the launch of the system are gone. Watson is no longer the mayor, John Manconi no longer heads OC Transpo, and Peter Lauch is out as the CEO of the Rideau Transit Group.
Report gives 103 recommendations
Hourigan makes 103 recommendations to fix the problems with the Ottawa LRT.
"More than three years after opening, some of the LRT's problems still have not been fixed," he says.
Chief among them is that outside safety advisors be retained because of an ongoing issue with the wheel and track interface "that is continuing to cause problems."
"Given…the failure of City Manager Kanellakos to properly update Council, it is recommended by this Commission that the City continue to retain outside safety advisors and that they report directly to Council or the Transit Commission."
However, Hourigan said despite the problems, there is reason for optimism as the parties have begun to work together more cooperatively and the system has shown signs of improvement.
"However, until such time as the private and public entities involved in the OLRT1 project understand that their first obligation is to the public, there is reason to be concerned that the project will continue to suffer problems."
Inquiry heard from 41 witnesses
The inquiry, which was called after two derailments on the line in six weeks in the summer of 2021, heard from 41 witnesses over 18 days of public testimony, including top city staff, former mayor Jim Watson, and the heads of the companies involved in building and maintaining the line and the train cars. The inquiry also had consultations with the public and received more than one million documents.
The Confederation Line LRT experienced numerous problems within weeks of its launch in September 2019, including problems with the doors, brakes, onboard computer systems, wheels, tracks, switch heaters, power lines, and within some of the stations themselves, including a noticeable stench in the downtown tunnel.
New Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has promised to implement the recommendations from the public inquiry. As part of his 100 days in office pledge, Sutcliffe said he would "begin to implement the key recommendations" to fix the system.
More to come…
- with files from Ted Raymond, CTV News Ottawa
