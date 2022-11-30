Here are the Ottawa LRT inquiry's key recommendations

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Inquiry makes 103 recommendations in the final report to fix the problems with the Confederation Line and "ensure they don't reoccur" on other major infrastructure projects.

The recommendations cover several different areas: planning complex infrastructure, preparing project estimates and budgets, selecting a project delivery model, risk reduction during procurement, safety requirements, ensuring a skilled workforce, transparency between operations and maintenance, accuracy and transparency, oversight during public service, adopting a partnership approach between owner, operator and maintainer, creating an effective contract scheme, efficient and effective warranty service, and maintenance during public service.

Commissioner William Hourigan also makes recommendations on how the city of Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group/Rideau Transit Maintenance, Alstom and other parties can address breakdowns and derailments, and how to run a system in a manner "that aligns with the best interest of transit users" and Ottawa residents.

"There is reason for optimism, as the parties have begun working together more co-operatively and the reliability of the system is showing some signs of improvement. This improvement demonstrates that, over time, structural problems can be resolved through good faith, communication, and co-operation," Hourigan writes.

"However, until such time as the private and public entities involved in the OLRT1 project understand that their first obligation is to the public, there is reason to be concerned that the project will continue to suffer problems."

Here is a look at the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Inquiry recommendations for the Confederation Line

Recommendations for the OLRT1

Work undertaken to strengthen the City’s oversight framework should continue, including assessing OC Transpo’s oversight and monitoring programs and making any improvements identified to ensure safety and reliability of the system.

Following incidents on the system, OLRT1 parties should continue to hold debrief meetings with all stakeholders present, in order to identify lessons learned and make improvements going forward.

A partnership approach should be adopted during the operations and maintenance phase and to address issues that arise on the system.

Outstanding payment disputes between the City and RTG should be resolved at the earliest opportunity, in particular related to the City’s approach to issuing and classifying work orders, and the City’s administration of the payment mechanism

If RTG continues to be responsible for maintenance during the remainder of the maintenance term, RTG and the City, as well as RTM and Alstom Maintenance, should make efforts to repair their relationships and work together better for the greater good of the OLRT1 project.

Future Assessments and Preventive Maintenance