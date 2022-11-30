10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT Inquiry final report
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at ten key takeaways from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry final report released on Wednesday.
Political pressure to launch the O-Train
The report concludes "considerable" political pressure to begin operation of the Confederation Line caused the city to "rush the system into public service".
Hourigan says the city agreed to consider the system as having met the Project Agreement's definition of substantial completion, even though significant operating issues remained. He notes that when the city agreed that substantial completion was achieved in 2019, it deferred the resolution of ongoing known problems with the system.
"In my view, the City's decision to agree that substantial completion was achieved was made because the City was intent on moving the project into trial running, which it was ready or not," the report says.
"The practical result was that the parties pushed out resolving known problems into the period of system operations."
City Manager misleads Council
Commissioner Hourigan says there was a "deliberate effort" by former City Manager Steve Kanellakos to mislead Council on the decision to lower the criteria during testing of the Confederation Line in the summer of 2019.
"As public pressure grew to get the system open for public service, the City and RTG changed the testing criteria to make it easier to pass. That change was covered up when Kanellakos deliberately mislead council in his (August, 23, 2019) memorandum," the report said.
"This is not only a serious finding regarding OLRT1, but it also has broader significance for other projects undertaken by the City. Without changes to the information-sharing process and a fundamental shift in the approach of senior City staff, the statutory oversight function of Council will be irreparably compromised."
Hourigan also noted former Mayor Jim Watson did not provide information on the changes to testing criteria during the trial running to council.
"The Mayor's failure to inform Council prevented Council from exercising effective oversight."
"Unproven technology"
Commissioner William Hourigan concluded the city "elected to gamble with unproven technology" with the decision to select Alstom's Citadis Spirit Model as the vehicle of choice for the LRT project.
In the report, Hourigan notes the city received advice at the start of the project to use vehicles that had been used successfully in other cities with "similar needs and climatic conditions", which would reduce the "risk of design flaws, delays, and malfunctions, and would minimize the changes of service interruptions."
"Despite this advice and the requirements of the Project Agreement, the City chose to proceed with unproven technology. The vehicle used, Alstom’s Citadis Spirit model, included existing components from other train models but was actually a new custom-built vehicle for this project," the report notes.
"Further, the City’s demands for the vehicle, including a low floor and performance requirements that made the use of an automatic train control system with aggressive acceleration and deceleration rates necessary, among other performance capabilities, pushed the limits of performance for an LRT.
Hourigan says the delivery model chosen by the city, which relied on the private sector to build and maintain the Confederation Line, "left the city with little control over RTG's work."
The report states the P3 model "resulted in the city avoiding significant financial liability during the construction phase, but it also led to a situation where the parties' attention was diverted to protecting their legal rights instead of opening a reliable LRT."
RTG and Ottawa Light Rail Transit Constructors "knowingly provide inaccurate information"
Commissioner Hourigan says Rideau Transit Group "failed to provide" the city with a reliable LRT system in a timely manner.
"While delays are understandable on any project, what is inexplicable waas RTG and OLRT-C's insistence on providing RSA dates to the city that had no realistic hope of achieving," the report notes. "When the city announced these dates, it caused confusion and frustration for the residents of Ottawa, which in turn, created pressure to open the system."
Hourigan says construction delays are a "strong possibility" in a project the size and complexity of Ottawa's light rail transit system.
The report notes the most significant delay for the project was the Rideau Street sinkhole in 2016, but also pointed to the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Constructors "failure to integrate its many components and systems" and the Ontario government's rules established in 2008 that require specified amounts of Canadian content in the vehicles, including material and labour.
"While some of these factors were outside the parties' control, it was unconscionable that RTG and OLRT-C would knowingly provide inaccurate information to the City about when the OLRT1 system would be ready for operation."
City reduced number of trains required to launch O-Train
The report says the City "lessened requirements for accepting the system at the Revenue Service Availability" in the summer of 2019.
While the Project Agreement requirement for RSA was having 17 double-cars available for use, they agreed to amend the agreement to reduce the requirements to 13 double cars. During the inquiry, city witnesses said the decision was based on a September 2018 analysis that showed the anticipated ridership levels did not require the full complement of 17 trains.
"The Commission does not accept that the City’s insistence on 17 double cars available for use changed because of a belief that suddenly formed in August 2019 that the September 2018 analysis had been correct," Hourigan writes.
"Other witnesses from both the City and RTG acknowledged that the change was made because RTG was struggling to get the full 15 trains (plus 2 spares, for a total of 17) on the line.
"The bottom line is that the City reduced the minimum number of double cars because it was intent on getting the system opened."
No soft launch
The commission finds the city "failed to follow best practices" by not implementing a soft launch for the opening the Confederation Line in September 2019, which would have allowed RTG and OC Transpo to "shake out" bugs."
OC Transpo ran a parallel bus service for three weeks, and then it ended.
"This resulted in a situation where start-up issues were being worked out during the initial operations period."
"Inadequate maintenance resources"
Hourigan says Rideau Transit Group and its subcontractors "provided inadequate maintenance resources" following the launch of the Confederation Line.
"There were ongoing problems with the system that caused service delays and general system unreliability," the report says.
"The city contributed to this problem by filing hundreds of work orders in the first weeks of operation, many of which were categorized as urgent, to respond to minor issues that would have been largely resolved through regular maintenance."
RTG and OLRT-C working at "cross-purposes"
The report says Rideau Transit Group and the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Contractors "failed to ensure the integration of roles, responsibilities and deliverables" through the construction.
"Further, the arrangements for subcontractors on this project were complex and uncoordinated. At times subcontractors, which had overlapping ownership interests, were working at cross-purposes, which contributed to an overall lack of integration," Hourigan wrote."
Everything was new with the $2.1 billion system
The commission finds the city of Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group and its subcontractors "failed to appreciate and plan" for the delays and reliability issues" associated with a new system with new technology.
"The OLRT1 project was characterized by new relationships, new designs, new facilities and infrastructure, and new undertakings that affected nearly every aspect of the project."
Hourigan notes the city had no experience with an LRT project of "this complexity, or with using a P3 model to deliver a project like this, Alstom had never worked with the Canadian content requirement, and OC Transpo had never previously operated a complex LRT system.
"I do not criticize any of the parties involved in this project for attempting to do something they had not done before. However, the participants fell short in not appreciating the extent to which they were entering uncharted waters and anticipating the issues that would likely arise as a result," Hourigan said.
"They should have planned better for lengthy delays (and informed the public accordingly), understood that reliability problems would arise (and staffed accordingly), and allowed sufficient time for testing and trial running in the context of an unproven vehicle, unproven relationships, and inexperience."
City should retain outside safety advisors
The commission concludes there is still an "ongoing issue with the wheel and track interface that is continuing to cause problems", and the city should retain a safety advisor to report to council.
Kanellakos hired TRA from Philadelphia following the second derailment in September 2021 to oversee Rideau Transit maintenance. TRA provides safety consulting to transit agencies across North America.
"The Commission recommends that TRA or another competent, independent third party continue monitoring the safety issues and any remedial actions undertaken by the parties to ensure the continued safe operation of the system," Hourigan writes.
"Given the previous failures of senior City staff to honestly communicate critical information to Council, it is recommended that the third party report directly to Council or the Ottawa Transit Commission. At this juncture, nothing less will suffice to regain the public's trust in the OLRT1 system."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 takeaways from the Ottawa LRT Inquiry final report
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act, PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
Canada's long-range forecast anticipates a 'two-faced' winter
Despite warm and mild temperatures stretching on throughout most of the fall season, the wrath of winter may be coming soon, experts say. But frigid temperatures aren’t expected to last.
BREAKING | Ontario wasted millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after overestimating booster demand, auditor report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province wasted 38 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses between February and June because it overestimated demand for boosters.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Canada has most educated workforce in G7, according to StatCan
Slightly over 57 per cent of workers aged 25 to 64 have a college or university credential in Canada, making it the most highly educated workforce of G7 countries, according to Statistics Canada's 2021 census data.
Atlantic
-
Mother of N.B. man found dead has message for premier: 'Your province is in crisis'
The mother of a man found dead last week in Moncton, N.B. is calling for change after what she calls a series of systemic failures led to his body being found in a cold public washroom.
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
Wind warnings as stormy end to November brings risk of power outages in Maritimes
A powerful weather front associated with a low centred in northern Quebec will sweep across the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario wasted millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses after overestimating booster demand, auditor report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province wasted 38 per cent of COVID-19 vaccine doses between February and June because it overestimated demand for boosters.
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | OPP, Toronto police to release details of provincewide online child exploitation investigation
The Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto police are set to release details on a provincewide initiative targeting online child exploitation.
Montreal
-
300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatCan
New census data from Statistics Canada shows that nearly one million Canadian children have the constitutional right to education in an official minority language. The census found that 304,000 children in Quebec have the right to attend regular English public schools and that 593,000 children outside the province have the right to attend regular French public schools.
-
Man in his 20s found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man's body was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night. Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street intersection.
-
Don't forget: The Quebec winter tire deadline is tomorrow
If your car still has its summer tires on, it's your last chance to change them: Quebec's winter tire deadline starts on Thursday. Winter tires are mandatory across the province from Dec. 1 to March 15. Failure to comply could result in a $200 to $300 fine.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died following an accident underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
London
-
Hundreds of child exploitations charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.
-
London among cities ranked highest on new environmental scorecard
A new environmental scorecard says Canada's biggest cities have lower scores than most small and medium-sized municipalities, but a closer look at the data reveals some surprises.
-
London region under special weather statement
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday morning, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
Winnipeg
-
One dead following garage fire in Charleswood: WFPS
One person has died following a garage fire in Charleswood on Tuesday night.
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
-
Cyclists who shovelled Winnipeg bike lanes undeterred by possibility of fines
Some Winnipeggers are undeterred by the possibility of fines for shovelling bike lanes.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's Bill 23 could cost Region of Waterloo $530 million: regional staff
Region of Waterloo staff say sweeping new provincial housing legislation will cost the region and its seven municipalities an estimated $530 million over the next 10 years, and taxpayers could be on the hook to make up the difference.
-
CP Holiday train rolls into Waterloo region today
After two years of virtual concerts, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be chugging though Waterloo region today.
-
Victim in Brantford homicide investigation identified
A victim has been identified after a multi-day investigation in Brant County that began as a suspicious death before being ruled a homicide.
Calgary
-
Confirmed sighting of missing Calgary senior not dressed for cold
As temperatures continue to drop, Calgary police need your help to find a missing senior, fast.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act, PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council votes to hike property taxes by 3.93 per cent
Saskatoon city council landed on a 3.93 per cent property tax hike for 2023.
-
James Smith Cree Nation victim's brother believes tragedy 'could have been prevented'
A man who lost his brother and mother in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation three months ago says Myles Sanderson, the perpetrator, shouldn’t have been released from prison.
-
Saskatoon Subway restaurant cuts hours due to safety concerns
Mandy Thibodeau is worried about the safety of her employees at the Subway on 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue in downtown Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, calls it 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Snow today and then even colder tomorrow
We haven't hit the bottom of the cold spell yet. That'll come Thursday/Friday/Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
-
Drivers face frustrating, hours-long commutes as snow hits B.C.'s South Coast
The first major fall snowstorm to hit British Columbia's South Coast paralyzed traffic, cut power to thousands of homes and even affected Vancouver International Airport as a plane skidded off a taxiway.
-
Alleged 'Wolfpack-aligned drug traffickers' charged after B.C. anti-gang unit probe
An investigation into drug trafficking in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, allegedly linked to the so-called Wolfpack, has led to the laying of dozens of criminal charges and a significant seizure of illicit drugs.
Regina
-
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
-
Here's what's happening for Day 3 of Agribition
Canadian Western Agribition is in full swing at the REAL District. Here’s just some of what is happening on day three of the agriculture and livestock fixture in Regina.
-
Business operations winding down for SLGA stores
Business operations are winding down at Saskatchewan government liquor stores as the remaining 34 locations will close their doors in the new year.