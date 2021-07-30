Advertisement
Two vehicle crash litters Hwy. 401 with Nike shoes, products
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 1:41PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 30, 2021 1:41PM EDT
A two vehicle crash on Highway 401 Friday left a trail of Nike debris. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
OTTAWA -- Nike products littered Highway 401 in eastern Ontario following an early morning crash.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving two tractor-trailers at approximately 4 a.m. on Hwy. 401 near Edwardsburg Cardinal.
No one was hurt.
Police say the crash left “about a kilometer worth of Nike product across the highway.”