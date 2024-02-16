Two teens charged with arson in connection with Sandy Hill house fire
Two Ottawa teenagers have been arrested on charges of arson in connection with a fire that broke out at a residence in Sandy Hill near the University of Ottawa earlier this month.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The fire destroyed a six-unit residence that broke out on Feb. 1 in the 100 block of Osgoode Street.
The fire caused one resident to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and three Ottawa firefighters sustained minor injuries, according to Ottawa Fire Services.
In addition, two tenants, who were the only individuals living in the units at the time, lost most of what they own. The two had recently won a renoviction dispute with their landlord and had been planning to move out of the property.
A 2021 property inspection report commissioned by the tenants, found that much of the building was in disrepair and had several safety issues.
A news release by the Ottawa Police Service on Friday says the damage caused by the fire is estimated to be in the "millions of dollars."
Adrien Bussiere, 19, of Ottawa has been charged with:
- Arson Endangering Life
- Arson Causing Property Damage
- Arson by Negligence
- Breaking and Entering
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Three counts of Failing to Comply with Release Order
A 17-year-old woman of Ottawa, who cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been charged with:
- Arson Endangering Life
- Arson Causing Property Damage
- Breaking and Entering
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
Bussiere is scheduled to appear in court today and the woman will appear at a later date.
"The Arson Unit is appreciative of the public’s response to the OPS media release on Tuesday, that directly led to the identification and locating of the suspects," OPS said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4587 or by email at arson@ottawapolice.ca.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Donald Trump must pay US$354.9M, barred from N.Y. business for 3 years, judge rules
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
BREAKING Ottawa youth accused in terror plot facing additional charges, second youth arrested
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now facing additional charges, including for conspiring to commit murder.
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Trudeau calls Putin a 'monster' following reports of Alexei Navalny's death
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Toronto Public Health confirms case of measles in infant
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
Two juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence.
Delta flight forced back to Amsterdam after maggots fall onto passenger
Wary airline passengers already on guard for unruly passengers and even real-life snakes on planes might have one more thing to add to their slate of possible in-flight disruptions. And it’s an icky one: Maggots.
Top UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah
The top UN court on Friday rejected a South African request to impose urgent measures to safeguard Rafah in the Gaza Strip, but also stressed that Israel must respect earlier measures imposed late last month at a preliminary stage in a landmark genocide case.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
11-year-old airlifted to hospital after N.S. crash
An 11-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Litchfield, N.S., Thursday night.
-
N.S. town fined $100K for putting raw sewage in brook
The Town of Trenton, N.S., will have to pay a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to discharging raw sewage into Lowden Brook for seven months.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
Toronto
-
'A huge, huge issue:' Growing number of food delivery bikes on Toronto-area commuter trains sparking safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
-
Toronto Public Health confirms case of measles in infant
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
-
New video shows arrest of break-and-enter suspect found hiding in wooded area in York Region
Police have released new aerial footage showing the pursuit and ultimate arrest of a break-and-enter suspect in York Region.
Montreal
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
-
Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 on Aug. 5, 2019.
-
0.05 vs 0.08: What's the difference when it comes to blood-alcohol limit?
When it comes to drinking, what does a 0.05 blood-alcohol limit look like for the average person compared to 0.08?
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Five declared winner after opposing team left the court
It was a bizarre ending to Thursday night's Sudbury Five basketball game with the opposing team walking off the court before the end.
-
Fatal Sudbury apartment fire under investigation
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Minor injuries after moose strikes vehicle on Hwy. 11 near Cochrane
A moose was dispatched and a driver received minor injuries after a moose and vehicle collided Feb. 14 on Highway 11 just south of Cochrane.
London
-
London police release video of suspect vehicle in Highbury Avenue hit-and-run
London police have released video of suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an east end hit-and-run that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
Tentative agreement in health unit dispute
After more than three years of negotiations, there is finally a tentative agreement in place between the Huron Perth Public Health Unit and its more than 70 CUPE members.
-
15-year-old Londoner charged with impaired driving: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas police responded to an unusual request for assistance Friday morning after receiving a call from four intoxicated teenagers who were out for a joyride and had gotten lost.
Winnipeg
-
'We are saying no': Manitoba refuses licence for controversial silica sand extraction project
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
-
Three charged following fatal North End shooting
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death at a North End rooming house Thursday morning.
-
No charges laid over explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg students
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
Kitchener
-
Five teens arrested after robbery at Conestoga Mall
Five teenage boys have been arrested after a jewelry store robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning remains in hospital with serious injuries.
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Calgary
-
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
-
Suspicious death in Greenview home under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
-
Do you know him? Man found dead in Calgary last year remains unidentified
Calgary police have released composite sketches of a man found dead in 2023 in an effort to identify him and locate his next of kin.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
-
School boards association believes class complexity should be 'dealt with' locally
The president of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association believes classroom complexity is a local issue and shouldn't be negotiated in a collective bargaining agreement.
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Edmonton
-
RCMP shoot person accused of stabbing woman east of Edmonton
Two people were injured in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in the Vegreville, Alta., area Thursday night.
-
2 arctic wolves arrive in Edmonton from France
The Edmonton Valley Zoo has welcomed two new female arctic wolves to the pack.
-
Ooks women's hockey team secures playoff spot; goalie on track to break multiple records
As NAIT's women's hockey team heads to playoffs, one of its goalies is finishing up her collegiate career a multiple record holder.
Vancouver
-
Prince Harry tries out wheelchair curling in Vancouver ahead of the Invictus Games
Prince Harry and Canadian singer Michael Buble sat in wheelchairs and used sticks to toss rocks across a curling rink in Vancouver in an event aimed at promoting the Invictus Games to be held in B.C. next year.
-
A 'life-changing' experience for $6: Vancouver Story Slam celebrates 20 years
The B.C. couple that hosts the Vancouver Story Slam, a beloved community event believed to be Canada’s longest-running competition of its kind, has big dreams for the event’s 20th anniversary this year.
-
3 armed youth arrested after robbery at Tsawwassen Mills
Delta police say three armed youth were arrested after a robbery at a Tsawwassen Mills store.
Regina
-
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Crews respond to house fire in Regina
Regina Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 700 block of Cameron Street Friday afternoon.
-
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.