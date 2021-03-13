OTTAWA -- A 59-year-old man was treated for serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Hazeldean Road in Kanata.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital in stable condition with what paramedics described as minor injuries.

Ottawa police, fire and paramedics responded to the collision at the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Irwin Gate at approximately 11 a.m. Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa it was a head-on collision.

Pictures from the scene showed a vehicle in the intersection and a second vehicle on the sidewalk next to a light post.

Ottawa Fire Service said when crews arrived on scene, the occupant of one of the vehicles was trapped. Firefighters removed the door to give Ottawa paramedics access to the patient.

Paramedics say a man driving one of the vehicle suffered head injuries and serious facial trauma. He was listed in serious, but stable condition when he arrived at hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries. She was listed in stable condition when she arrived at hospital.

Hazeldean Road is closed westbound from Eagelson Road to Irwin Gate. Irwin Gate is closed to all traffic.