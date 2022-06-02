Two Ottawa-area incumbents ousted in Ontario election

A pair of Ottawa-area incumbent MPPs were defeated in the Ontario election Thursday.

Jeremy Roberts, who was first elected in 2018 as a Progressive Conservative in Ottawa West—Nepean, lost his seat despite his party winning a second majority mandate.

The NDP’s Chandra Pasma, who narrowly lost to Roberts in 2018, eked out a victory this time around, winning by 908 votes. She won 37 per cent of the vote compared to Roberts’s 34.9.

Roberts gave a speech to supporters congratulating Pasma, but declined an interview.

In Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, east of Ottawa, results were still rolling in at midnight but Liberal Amanda Simard was on the verge of being unseated.

She won the riding for the Progressive Conservatives in 2018, but left the party over cuts to francophone education months afterwards. She later joined the Liberals in 2020.

PC candidate Stéphane Sarrazin was leading Simard by more than 1,600 votes with 88 per cent of polls reporting just before midnight.

Doug Ford’s PCs won a majority government, with the NDP set to again form the official opposition. NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal leader Steven Del Duca both resigned their positions, with Del Duca failing to win his own seat.

