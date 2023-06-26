Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course

Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Carp, Ontario Monday.

Paramedics confirmed with CTV News it happened at 5:48 p.m. on a golf course near Old Carp road.

Two adult males suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

CTV News has confirmed it happened at Loch March Golf and Country Club.

More details to come...