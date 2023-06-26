Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Carp, Ontario Monday.
Paramedics confirmed with CTV News it happened at 5:48 p.m. on a golf course near Old Carp road.
Two adult males suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
CTV News has confirmed it happened at Loch March Golf and Country Club.
More details to come...
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Poor sense of smell linked to depression in older adults: study
A poor sense of smell has been linked to an increased risk of depression in older adults, according to a new study.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
-
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
-
Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents
A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal. Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.
-
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
-
Smog warning ends in Montreal, severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
RECAP: Updates from the 2023 Toronto mayoral election
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, CP24 declares.
London
-
Fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs took place Monday
The city had several staff on-hand answering questions ffrom residents who came out for the fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs expected to open later this year.
-
No sympathy for colleagues with day jobs as most councillors recommend daytime meetings
City council may be moving off the evening shift. The Governance Working Group didn’t require much convincing before recommending a motion that would move the start time of city hall’s standing committee meetings to 9:30 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. starting in 2024.
-
Special weather statement in effect for parts of the region
A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.
Winnipeg
-
'I heard screaming': Teen helps save child from coyote attack in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
Mistrial declared in Manitoba murder case after defence lawyer falls ill
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
Tornado warnings downgraded in western Manitoba
Tornado warnings have been downgraded to severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for parts of western Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
-
Three people arrested in armed pharmacy robbery: WRPS
Three people are in police custody after officers responded to a report of a pharmacy robbery where a gun was used, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Calgary
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Calgary sports show support for proposed fieldhouse project
A city committee is recommending council give the green light to start detailed design work on a proposed $380-million multisport fieldhouse.
-
Calgary restaurants and bars welcome summer patio, festival season boost
As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, many restaurants and bars are looking forward to getting an extra boost from the summer patio and festival season.
Saskatoon
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Artwork that ‘plays with audience’: Red Ball Project rolls into Saskatoon
Saskatoon is joining cities across the globe by hosting a unique art installation and the very large work of art will be bouncing from neighbourhood to neighbourhood this week.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid wins 3rd Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Connor McDavid has again been named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy Monday night in Nashville, Tenn.
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
Watch: Moose spotted in downtown Edmonton
A moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
-
This is how much the City of Surrey paid the law firm that defended Doug McCallum at his public mischief trial
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Heavy construction in downtown Regina causing woes, businesses claim
Construction is something the people of Regina are used to in the summer. However, this year's efforts seem to be taking a particularly frustrating toll on residents.
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.