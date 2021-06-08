OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say two men have been arrested following a shooting in Nepean that capped off a deadly week of gun violence in the capital.

This shooting, on May 30 at the corner of Woodroffe Avenue and Iris Street, was a drive-by, with people from one car shooting at the people in another car. One person was seriously injured, but remains in stable condition, police said.

On Monday, police arrested two men they believe were involved in the shooting and also seized a vehicle.

Hassen Abdi, 30, and Ilyas Ali, 21, are facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, weapon possession, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited firearm without a license.

Abdi was further charged with two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The shooting at Woodroffe and Iris came the same day a 27-year-old man, Warsama Youssouf, was shot and killed in the Pineview neighbourhood, the fourth homicide in the five days prior. Two brothers, Abulaziz and Mohamad Abdullah, were killed at strip mall along Alta Vista Drive on the Friday before and another man, 22-year-old Abdulqadir Yusuf, was shot and killed in Gloucester two days before that.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said on May 31 there was no firm link between all of the shootings.

“The crimes that happened over the weekend, at this point, there is no known connection between them. There is a commonality between them to drugs but we cannot draw a nexus at this point to gangs,” Sloly said.

Three men are currently wanted in connection with the shooting along Alta Vista Drive on May 28. Police also said they were looking to identify two men, described as "persons of interest", in connection with the homicide on May 30 in the Pineview neighbourhood.