OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say officers are investigating an overnight homicide.

Police said in a release that Meadowbrook Road was closed between Ridgebrook Drive and Cyrville Road for a shooting investigation at around 3 a.m., but offered no other details.

Investigators with the homicide unit say one person is dead but no other information about the victim or suspects is available at this time. Police later tweeted to say the victim was a man.

In a release, police said they were first called to the area at around 12:50 a.m. on reports of gunshots. They found a man in a parking lot who had been shot and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police remain on the scene and the road remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493

This is the fourth homicide in Ottawa in five days, following a double-homicide at a strip mall on Alta Vista Drive that also resulted in a third person being injured, and a homicide in the Gloucester area that left one man dead.