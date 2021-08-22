Advertisement
Two Hwy. 417 ramps closed in downtown Ottawa starting Monday night
Highway 417 at Bronson Avenue. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of Transportation)
OTTAWA -- Two busy access ramps on Highway 417 in Centretown and the Glebe will be closed starting this week this week for construction.
The Highway 417 eastbound exit ramp at Bronson Avenue will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Monday, until next June.
The Highway 417 westbound access ramp at Lyon Street will close at 10 p.m. Monday. The ramp will remain closed until November 2025.
In a statement, the city of Ottawa says the closures are necessary so crews can replace retaining walls, noise barrier walls and repair existing infrastructure along the highway.
Motorists are advised to follow these detours for the closures:
Hwy. 417 eastbound exit ramp at Bronson
- To exit before reaching the closed ramp, take the Carling/Kirkwood Avenue exit ramp
- Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue to Bronson Avenue
Or
- To exit after passing the closed ramp, take the Kent Street exit ramp
- Turn left at Catherine Street and continue to Bronson Avenue
Hwy. 417 westbound access ramp at Lyon Street
- Continue westbound on Catherine Street
- Access Highway 417 westbound at Bronson Avenue
The Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to replace the Bronson Avenue bridge, one of five bridges scheduled to be replaced over the next five years. Noise barriers are also being added along the highway from Bronson to Lyon Street.