OTTAWA -- Two young drivers will ring in the New Year without a vehicle after Ottawa police stopped the pair racing on a south Ottawa road.

On Twitter. Sgt. Craig Roberts said police stopped two G2 licenced motorists "racing each other at upwards of 60 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit."

Roberts tells CTV News Ottawa the two were speeding on Limebank Road as the snow was falling Wednesday evening.

"A hard lesson and hopefully a serious 'adult' conversation with mom and dad about the privilege of driving."

The 19-year-old and 20-year-old drivers face a charge of stunt driving, which includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.