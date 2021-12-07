The City of Ottawa says its public Wi-Fi offerings will nearly double in the next year thanks to federal funding.

In a memo to council, staff say 23 city-run facilities in vulnerable or rural neighbourhoods will benefit from public Wi-Fi hubs between the end of 2021 and the middle of 2022.

The 23 new hubs would bring the number of free public Wi-Fi hubs at city-run facilities to 53.

The funding comes from two sources, $104,000 from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $75,000 from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

Here are the 23 locations of the proposed Wi-Fi hubs.