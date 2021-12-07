Advertisement
Twenty-three more city of Ottawa facilities getting free Wi-Fi
Published Tuesday, December 7, 2021 1:49PM EST
The City of Ottawa says its public Wi-Fi offerings will nearly double in the next year thanks to federal funding.
In a memo to council, staff say 23 city-run facilities in vulnerable or rural neighbourhoods will benefit from public Wi-Fi hubs between the end of 2021 and the middle of 2022.
The 23 new hubs would bring the number of free public Wi-Fi hubs at city-run facilities to 53.
The funding comes from two sources, $104,000 from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and $75,000 from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.
Here are the 23 locations of the proposed Wi-Fi hubs.
- Foster Farm Community Centre
- Bayshore Community Building
- Michele Heights Community Centre
- Carling Family Shelter
- Sawmill Creek Community Centre and Pool
- Pat Clark Community Centre
- Jules Morin Park Fieldhouse
- Sandy Hill Community Centre
- Carlington Recreation Centre
- Alexander Community Centre
- Banff Ledbury Pavillion
- Dempsey Community Centre
- Carp Memorial Hall
- W. Erskine Johnston Arena
- Johnny Leroux Stittsville Community Arena
- Greenboro Pavilion and Food Bank
- Lowertown Pool
- Routhier Community Centre
- Navan Memorial Centre
- RJ Kennedy Arena
- Metcalfe Community Centre and Larry Robinson Arena
- Osgoode Community Centre and Stuart Holmes Arena
- Richmond Community Centre