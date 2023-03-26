Turkey Shawarma Bowls

Shawarma seasoned turkey served over rice with pickled carrots, greenhouse tomatoes and cucumbers - healthy and satisfying. Prepare spice mixture ahead and store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Ingredients

Tahini Sauce:

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) Tahini paste

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) freshly squeezed lime juice

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

• 1 clove Ontario Garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup (50 mL) hot water, plus more if needed

Turkey:

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) each ground black pepper, ground allspice and garlic powder

• 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) each ground cloves, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, ground cardamom and kosher salt

• 1 tsp (5 mL) each chili powder and dried oregano

• 600 g boneless skinless Ontario Turkey Breast

• 2-1/2 tbsp (35 mL) olive oil

• 1 tbsp (15 mL) white vinegar

• Half Ontario Red Onion, sliced

• Salt and pepper

To Serve:

• 4 cups (1 L) cooked brown rice

• 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Grape Tomatoes, halved

• Half Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber, diced

• 1/3 cup (75 mL) store bought hummus

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) pickled carrots (recipe below)

• 2 tsp (10 mL) dried mint

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) shelled pistachios (optional)

Instructions

Tahini Sauce: In medium bowl, combine tahini paste, lime juice, salt and garlic. Whisk until smooth. Add hot water; whisk until smooth and consistency of thin dressing. Set aside.

Turkey: In small bowl, combine pepper, allspice, garlic powder, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, salt, chili powder and oregano. Set aside.

Cut turkey into 2 pieces; place 1 piece at a time in resealable plastic bag; pound with mallet until 3/4-inch (2 cm) thick.

In medium bowl, combine turkey, 2-1/2 tbsp (35 mL) of the seasoning, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil and vinegar. Marinate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours covered in the refrigerator.

In large skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium-high heat. Add turkey. Reduce heat to medium. Cook 5 minutes; flip, cook for another 4 to 5 minutes or until cooked. Transfer to plate; set aside.

Increase heat to medium-high. In same skillet; add remaining oil, cook onion with pinch each of salt and pepper, stirring frequently, until just soft, about 4 minutes. Transfer to plate; set aside.

To serve: Place 1 cup (250 mL) of rice in each of 4 bowls. Keeping each ingredient separate, add tomatoes, cucumber, cooked onion and pickled carrot. Thinly slice turkey; divide among bowls. Top with dollop of hummus. Drizzle with tahini sauce. Sprinkle with mint and pistachios (if using).

Pickled Carrots: In small bowl, dissolve 3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar in 1/4 cup (50 mL) warm water; stir in 1/2 cup (125 mL) rice wine vinegar and 1 cup (250 mL) julienned carrots. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.