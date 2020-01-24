OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with careless driving causing death following a fatal collision on the 401 involving two transport trucks.

The collision happened Thursday evening just before 6:30 p.m near Brockville.

Police said a stalled transport truck was partially blocking an eastbound lane of the highway and was struck by another transport truck.

The driver of the first truck was out of the vehicle at the time and was struck by the other truck, police said.

Bernard Perreault, 55, of Frampton, Quebec was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miladinko Majstorovic, 63, is charged with dangerous driving causing death. The Toronto man is due in court in Brockville at a later date.

The eastbound Highway 401 reopened Friday morning.

Police said there may be lane restrictions later while crews remove one of the transport trucks.