    Tropical fish stolen from Beachburg, Ont. restaurant found and returned

    Several tropical fish that were kept at Beachburg Restaurant were stolen during a break-in on April 11, 2024.
    Ontario Provincial Police have landed a suspect following a fishy theft in Beachburg, Ont.

    Someone broke into the Beachburg Restaurant on April 11, stealing cash and thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish.

    "On April 19, 2024, after a boatload of support from the public, officers along with the assistance of the Community Street Crime Unit were able to 'reel' in and arrest the accused," a news release said. "OPP officers executed a warrant on a residence in Whitewater Region Township. During the warrant police located the stolen tropical fish. The stolen fish were returned to their owner."

    A 23-year-old Beachburg resident is facing charges of breaking and entering, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    "The wave of support from the public was 'fintastic,'" OPP said.

    The accused is due in a Pembroke court in June. 

