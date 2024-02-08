Trial scheduled for one of two men charged in Pembroke Victoria Day weekend murders

Pembroke – A 21-year-old man from Ottawa who was charged with the murders of two 16-year-old teens and the attempted murder of a third teen over the 2023 Victoria Day holiday weekend, will have his day in court in December.

Zacharie Robert Lamoureux was taken into custody by members of the Ottawa Police Service on May 31, 2023, just nine days after members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Police Detachment (UOV) OPP came upon the crime scene shortly before 3 a.m. on May 22, 2023.

OPP officers responded to a residence on Mackay Street in Pembroke and located two people with life-threatening injuries. Both individuals were transported to hospital where one person was pronounced dead. Another person was located deceased nearby.

Post-mortem examinations confirmed that Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both 16 of Mississauga, sustained serious injuries in connection with the incident. Police investigators believe it was a targeted shooting.

Mr. Lamoureux was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old Ottawa man, was taken into custody on Jan. 10. This person is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and attempt to commit murder. The identity of the individual is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The accused remains in custody and will return to bail court on Feb.14. No trial date has been set.

The UOV Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit are assisting with the investigation, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.