Ottawa Senators acquire Vezina-winning goalie in trade with Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators have acquired goalie Linus Ullmark in a trade with the Boston Bruins.

The Sens announced Monday night that the deal sends centre Mark Kastelic and goalie Joonas Korpisalo to Boston. The Bruins also get a 2024 first round draft pick, the 25th overall in Friday night’s draft.

Ottawa says it will retain 25 per cent of Korpisalo's remaining salary as part of the deal.

Ullmark, 30, won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie in the 2022-23 season, where he recorded a .938 save percentage. He also scored a goal that year. He had a .915 save percentage in the 2023-24 season and a .886 save percentage in two games in the 2023-24 playoffs.

He has had eight shutouts in his NHL career to date, including two last season.

Since 2015, Ullmark has a save percentage of .919 in 247 games played, with a record of 138-73-23.

Korpisalo played 55 games for the Senators last season, ending with a record of 21-26-4 and a save percentage of .901.

Kastelic had five goals and five assists in 63 games with the Sens last season.