38 complaints about noise at Escapade Music Festival this weekend

Bylaw Services received dozens of complaints about the noise and loud music coming from Escapade Music Festival this weekend.

Some of the world's biggest DJs performed at TD Place and at Lansdowne Park during the music festival. The third night of the event on Sunday was cancelled due to the heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.

However, Bylaw Services tells CTV News Ottawa they received 38 complaints about the noise this weekend from Escapade Music Festival.

Some people on social media claimed they heard music from the event more than 7 km from Lansdowne, including in Orleans and Cumberland.

One person responded to a tweet from Ottawa Public Health saying, "how about Ottawa Public Health looks at the excessive bass at this event for the second year in a row and how that affects people's health."

CTV News Ottawa asked if Bylaw Services had issued any tickets related to Escapade.

"As investigations remain ongoing, no further information can be released at this time," Roger Chapman, director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, said in a statement.