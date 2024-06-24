1 killed in collision between freight train and pickup truck in South Glengarry, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a collision between a freight train and a pickup truck in the Township of South Glengarry on Monday afternoon.

OPP said on social media at 4 p.m. that the crash occured at a private rail crossing east of the town of Lancaster, approximately 30 kilometres east of Cornwall.

Just after 7 p.m., police confirmed the lone occupant of the pickup truck had been killed in the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.

The crash caused some delays to rail and vehicle traffic in the area Monday afternoon.

Via Rail confirmed in an email that the crash affected passenger rail traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

A Montreal to Toronto passenger train was delayed approximately two and half hours and a Toronto to Montreal train had a one hour delay.

The crash also closed Military Road South in Lancaster and a Highway 401 off-ramp in the area.