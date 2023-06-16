Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says

Canada's largest public sector union has ratified a new four-year agreement with the federal government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month, following one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.

PSAC says the new four-year contracts, covering 2021 to 2024, "provide wage increases that close the gap with inflation."

The new deals for both Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers include a 12.6 per cent compounded wage increase over four years, along with a $2,500 pensionable lump sump payment.

"PSAC also secured the strongest remote work language in the country, better job security for workers and commitments to build safer and more inclusive workplaces," the union said in a statement.

The union launched a general strike at departments under the Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency on April 19 to back demands for a new contract.

PSAC reached a tentative agreement with Treasury Board on May 1 to end a strike by more than 120,000 federal workers. An agreement was reached between PSAC and the Canada Revenue Agency finalized a deal on May 4 to end a 15-day strike by CRA employees.

The union says all non-monetary terms of the new agreements come into effect immediately after signing. Treasury Board and the CRA have 180 days fro the date of signing the new agreements to provide retroactive pay and increase the wages.