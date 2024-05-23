3 people facing charges after weekend shooting in North Grenville, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three people are facing charges related to shooting incidents that happened last weekend in North Grenville, Ont.

On Saturday, at around 11 p.m., a person was injured during an assault at a residence in Oxford Station. Shortly after, multiple people were hurt following a shooting at their car. All injuries were non life-threatening.

As a result of the Oxford Station shooting, a 31-year old has been charged with attempted murder and discharge a firearm in a reckless manner. They are also facing charges related to a separate investigation. The charges include sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.

This suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on May 30.

Two other suspects, 33 and 30, are facing charges related to the second shooting incident, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on July 12.