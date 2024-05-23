3 people facing charges after weekend shooting in North Grenville, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three people are facing charges related to shooting incidents that happened last weekend in North Grenville, Ont.
On Saturday, at around 11 p.m., a person was injured during an assault at a residence in Oxford Station. Shortly after, multiple people were hurt following a shooting at their car. All injuries were non life-threatening.
As a result of the Oxford Station shooting, a 31-year old has been charged with attempted murder and discharge a firearm in a reckless manner. They are also facing charges related to a separate investigation. The charges include sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.
This suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on May 30.
Two other suspects, 33 and 30, are facing charges related to the second shooting incident, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.
Both are scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on July 12.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory
American Airlines has distanced itself from a court filing in which the carrier said a nine-year-old girl should have noticed there was a camera taped to the seat of an airplane lavatory.
Luxury beauty brand Clarins to pull out of Hudson's Bay stores in Canada
French luxury makeup and skincare brand Clarins is pulling out of Hudson's Bay stores in Canada.
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Tornado watch in effect for New Brunswick's Victoria County, Mount Carleton - Renous Highway
A tornado watch is in effect for Victoria County and Mount Carleton - Renous Highway in New Brunswick.
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
Toronto
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
UofT won't cut ties with Israeli unis, will explore disclosure of investments
The University of Toronto, where students set up a pro-Palestinian encampment weeks ago, says it will not end any partnerships with Israeli universities as protesters have demanded.
-
Potential tornado 'surreal' for residents who witnessed damaging storm in southern Ontario
Witnessing a potential tornado was 'surreal' for residents who caught a glimpse of the damaging storm in southern Ontario on Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.
-
'I won't stop,' Celine Dion says in trailer for upcoming doc about her health woes
Celine Dion's fans are getting a first glimpse of the superstar's struggle with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional trailer for an upcoming documentary about her career and life.
-
Montreal didn't make CAA-Quebec's 10 worst roads list
CAA-Quebec has released its 2024 list of the worst roads in the province -- and Montreal failed to make the top 10.
Northern Ontario
-
Waste from mill worsening mercury contamination in river near Grassy Narrows: study
Industrial discharge from a paper mill in northern Ontario is exacerbating mercury contamination in a river system near a First Nation that has been plagued with mercury poisoning for decades, a new study suggests.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
Northern Ont. police seize weapons, $200K in drugs, Toronto pair charged
Three people, including two from Toronto, have been arrested in northern Ontario and Ontario Provincial Police have seized a haul of drugs, weapons and other items.
Windsor
-
'It's called the snitch law': Riverside couple upset over city order to remove curbside landscaping
A Riverside couple is upset after a recent visit from the city’s bylaw enforcement, asking them to remove landscaping on their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
-
Essex County beekeeper feeling the sting of recent roadside hive heist
A Cottam area beekeeper is putting up a thousand dollar reward for information leading to the return of seven stolen bee hives nearly a month ago.
-
'TJ’s going after Ryan': Bartender testifies in Windsor, Ont. murder trial
Ryan Taylor is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre, who died on Sept. 27, 2020, five days after being involved in a fight with Taylor. The jury has learned about the moments before the altercation, in the testimony of bartender Ashley Lavin.
London
-
Mayor to council: 'Get off my lawn'
London's mayor said he will not be supporting council when it comes to a 6 p.m. curfew on using gas lawn mowers and yard equipment. In a post on social media, Josh Morgan said, "We have far more pressing issues to deal with."
-
Richmond and Dundas office tower to become apartments
An office building at the heart of London’s core will soon house people, as the City of London announced its first office-to-residential conversion project on Thursday.
-
'It is a political choice to systematically undermine our public hospitals': Durham takes hospital fight to Queen’s Park
The Municipality of West Grey is taking their fight to save Durham’s hospital to court.
Kitchener
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Protestors demand meeting with MPP over potential Wilmot land acquisition
A group of protestors, worried about Waterloo Region’s efforts to buy or expropriate land in Wilmot Township, took their concerns right to the door of MPP Mike Harris on Thursday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Child struck by recycling truck in Barrie neighbourhood
A child has been hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Man dies following e-bike crash at family gathering
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
-
Group home resident charged with manslaughter in death of fellow resident
Police have charged a male resident of an East Gwillimbury group home in the death of a fellow resident following an alleged altercation last year.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 70 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Some dogs rescued from Winnipeg home now available for adoption
Days after 68 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home due to inhumane conditions, some are ready to be adopted.
-
Carjacked vehicle crashes into Portage Ave. building
A downtown carjacking came to a sudden halt when a vehicle crashed into a building at 541 Portage Ave., the site of CBC Manitoba on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming rise in the number of human-caused fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Calgary Stampeders kick off '200 Club' campaign offering season-ticket experience for women
With the Calgary Stampeders' season set to kick off, there's a push to get more female fans to the stadium.
-
Calgary fundraiser will help charity grant wishes for seniors
A Canadian charity that grants wishes for seniors is hosting a fundraiser in Calgary this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Low mosquito numbers in Edmonton but expert warns that could change quickly
As Edmonton continues to see spring showers, pest management experts are keeping a close eye on what it means for mosquito development.
-
Bouchard 'getting better and better' over Oilers' playoff push
Evan Bouchard put up an outrageous 20 points through the NHL post-season's first two rounds — the most by a defenceman at that stage of the annual spring tournament in league history.
-
Murder charge laid in death of 15-year-old boy in north Edmonton
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
Regina
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
SaskTel outage south of Regina due to damaged fibre cable
SaskTel says a damaged fibre cable is responsible for issues its customers have been experiencing in areas south of Regina on Thursday.
-
Regina mayor says renaming Dewdney Avenue could cost 'hundreds of thousands'
The cost of changing all the signage of Dewdney Avenue – should the famous Regina street be renamed one day – could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Mayor Sandra Masters.
Saskatoon
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
Details of a tentative agreement between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation have been released.
-
Sask. town says the health authority hasn't staffed their once-busy clinic since the pandemic
Residents of Duck Lake and Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation are renewing calls for help as their doctor’s clinic has sat empty since the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan's oldest settlement considers declaring state of emergency over crumbling highway
The mayor of Cumberland House says he’s considering declaring a state of emergency over the deteriorating condition of the only highway in and out of the village.
Vancouver
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
-
VPD officers were not negligent in case where man jumped from bridge, IIO finds
Two Vancouver police officers who met with a man shortly before he jumped off of the Granville Street Bridge and was critically injured "performed their duties appropriately," according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
Vancouver Island
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
Mounties investigating after woman found unconscious in stolen car in Langford, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.