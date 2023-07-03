Travelling this summer? Here's how to have a stress-free vacation
Ever catch yourself daydreaming about your next vacation? Whether it’s a relaxing beach holiday, a great adventure, or a historic exploration, there’s little better than imagining how you’ll spend your getaway.
As exciting as that might be, every trip comes with challenges, and you need to plan accordingly. And it’s not just you who may feel that way - 71% of Ontarians feel travel is more complex now than before the pandemic, according to a recent study from the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO). Luckily, the experts from CAA Travel have these five tips to ensure your next holiday is hassle-free.
1. Research, research, research
Do your homework before you plan. Do plenty of research to find interesting things to do at your destination, look into places to stay near the activities you want to do, and plan your transportation based on when you can get tickets and when your ideal accommodations are available. Before booking, you should also check travel.gc.ca for the latest travel advice and advisories on your destination.
Once that’s all sorted out, compile all the contact information in one place, so you have a single go-to for those details, making the days leading up to your trip stress-free.
2. Work with an expert
If you want a professional to help tailor your trip specifically for you, look no further than a CAA Travel Consultant.
Not only can CAA’s travel experts help you find the best deals and do the heavy lifting on booking your travel and accommodations, they’re CAA Travel SMART certified to guide you through planning and travelling in the post-pandemic world, and can offer support if anything unexpected happens while you’re away. They’ll call the airlines, hotels, and travel operators to change your itinerary as needed, and they’ll wait on hold so you don't have to. And if you’re already a CAA Member, you’ll get exclusive travel perks with their guided tour and cruise partners.
3. Travel with coverage
If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. You never know what could happen while you’re away, and 60% of Ontarians reported concern about being stranded during a holiday, according to TICO.
To help curb the stress around changing (or cancelling) plans, CAA Travel Insurance is a great way to help offset the costs and uncertainty if you face a cancelled flight, medical emergencies, and lost or stolen luggage. Plus, CAA Members get a 20% discount* on travel insurance, making it even more valuable.
Travel insurance provides peace of mind so you can focus on making the most of your vacation.
4. Know the cancellation policies and fees
Insurance is great, but you still want to get stuck paying for something that you need to cancel, even if you know you’ll be paid back for it later. So before confirming any bookings, check out the cancellation policies and change fees for your transportation, accommodation, and day trips.
Depending on your bookings, terms will certainly vary. Some tickets give you more flexibility to change flight times, and some hotels will let you cancel up to a certain point before your trip for no extra charge - but some might not. By understanding the policies before you book, you can give yourself more flexibility to change your plans as needed.
5. Pack smart and light
Other than the end of a vacation, the most painful part of travelling is the waiting and lugging around heavy bags. While you can’t make a vacation last forever, you can do something about the waiting and heavy luggage: pack light!
Not only does packing light save you from carrying heavy bags around for your whole trip, it makes it easier to get around the airport or other transit hubs. If you can get away with just bringing carry on, you can also skip the lines at the luggage carousel after landing.
To travel light, be deliberate with your clothes. Pack items that can work in multiple outfits, rather than packing an individual outfit for each day of the trip. As an added bonus, packing light means you’ll have extra room in your bags for souvenirs or other items you want to pick up on your trip. For more, here are 5 tips to pack smarter.
Vacations are the ultimate way to disconnect, recharge, and get a new perspective. And while planning a vacation can be overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be. Working with an expert like a CAA Travel Consultant can help you travel like a pro, without the stress that often comes with booking a holiday.
To get started, find a local travel expert. If you already have your trip planned, learn more about CAA Travel Insurance to make sure you’re protected while travelling. Bon voyage!
CAA Travel Insurance is underwritten by Orion Travel Insurance Company, a CAA Company. Certain exclusions, limitations and restrictions apply. Subject to change without notice. A Medical Questionnaire is required if you are 60 years of age and older. Quotes are valid for 30 days.
* Applies to CAA Members in good standing (CAA Membership dues paid in full by Membership expiry date). Up to twenty percent (20%) savings applies to the total premium excluding applicable taxes. Minimum premium applies. Subject to change without notice. Excludes Visitors to Canada Insurance. CAA Everyday, Classic®, and Plus® Members save 10%. CAA Premier® Members save 20% at CAA Stores or by calling 1-800-267-8713. CAA Premier Members save 10% and earn 10% in CAA Dollars® when booking online.
®CAA trademarks are owned by, and use is authorized by, the Canadian Automobile Association.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
13-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
A 13-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal. She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
Could climate affect our eyes? Canadian study finds higher temperatures linked with vision impairment
As climate change continues to warm the planet, there may be yet another consequence heading our way: according to a new study, higher temperatures are associated with a higher likelihood of vision impairment.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise tonight, into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
Atlantic
-
Ferry between N.S., P.E.I. interrupted one day after service resumes
One day after the ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed, it has been cancelled again.
-
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
-
Rain warnings issued for P.E.I., New Brunswick and Nova Scotia: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for P.E.I., southern New Brunswick and northern Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered 'armed and dangerous' after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured'
-
Toronto police identify man killed in daytime Scarborough stabbing
The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Elderly man in critical condition after house fire in Brampton
An elderly man is in critical condition following a house fire in Brampton on Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
13-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
A 13-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal. She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.
-
Nearly 200 households in need of shelter after moving day in Quebec: housing agency
Nearly 200 Quebec households have been forced to find temporary shelter after failing to find a new place to live on the province's annual moving day, the provincial housing agency said Saturday.
-
Woman in critical condition after crash on Quebec bridge
A woman is in critical condition following an accident on the Quebec Bridge Sunday at around 5:45 pm. The driver was heading north when she struck the guardrail and collided with a southbound vehicle, according to provincial police spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway
One person has died and two others were injured in a collision early Sunday morning on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont. north of Timmins.
-
Northern Transportation Task Force presents recommendations to province for improve access, services
From the highways to the rail tracks to airports, northern Ontario drivers and passengers expect improved transportation services.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
London
-
Memorial service for Captain David Domagala to be held in Woodstock Tuesday
On Tuesday July 4 at noon, a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter flypast will commence over the memorial service for Captain David Domagala taking place at Holy Trinity Parish in Woodstock.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years
London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash
A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack, province bringing in trappers
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
-
Vacant home destroyed by fire slated for affordable housing
A home with high hopes has gone up in flames.
-
Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police
A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
Drone shows rising in popularity in Waterloo region and beyond amid environmental concerns
Seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks, demand for drone shows is growing.
-
New satellite on a mission to map cosmos and reveal secrets of dark matter
A team from the University of Waterloo are among scientists around the world celebrating the successful launch of a first-of-its-kind satellite.
-
Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.
Calgary
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
-
Art program builds self-esteem and community for Calgary affordable housing residents
A new art program offered by the SHARP Foundation is providing an extra boost of confidence for its residents who now have the chance to showcase their creative talents and connect with community members.
-
One dead in Canada Day crash near Cochrane
A man is dead after being struck by an off-road vehicle on Highway 743 at Hunter Valley Road.
Saskatoon
-
Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume party
Thousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters clear landing zone for STARS pickup in Cranberry Flats
Saskatoon firefighters were called out to Cranberry Flats on Saturday to clear a landing zone for STARS air ambulance.
Edmonton
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
-
Edmonton Olympic runner takes it slow to secure a win Sunday
Top athletes from around the world were in Edmonton this Canada Day long weekend, including some homegrown talent.
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who opened store selling tested hard drugs died of an overdose, family says
The man who opened a mobile store in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to sell tested drugs such as heroin, meth and cocaine has died, his family reported. He was 51.
-
'We're here 'til the end': Longshore union president speaks out
Port and terminal workers have entered the second day of job action.
-
'A lot of chaos': Kelowna resident recalls stressful evacuation during Knox Mountain wildfire
Hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes due to an out of control wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday afternoon.
Regina
-
Indiana boy finds passion for hockey after watching Connor Bedard play in Sask.
The Connor Bedard effect made its mark on rinks across the Western Hockey League this season, seeing sell out after sell out. However, it didn't stop there.
-
'Our dance, our stories, our laughter': Buffalo Day traditional powwow celebrated in Regina
Many enjoyed some time with friends and family over this long weekend, including one group of Indigenous activists who are trying to make change through the use of traditional arts.
-
'Just go for it': Sask. art showcase encourages creativity of all forms
The 24th annual July Show and Sale gave Sask. artists a chance to show off their skills and passion.