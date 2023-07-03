Travelling this summer? Here's how to have a stress-free vacation

Ever catch yourself daydreaming about your next vacation? Whether it’s a relaxing beach holiday, a great adventure, or a historic exploration, there’s little better than imagining how you’ll spend your getaway.

As exciting as that might be, every trip comes with challenges, and you need to plan accordingly. And it’s not just you who may feel that way - 71% of Ontarians feel travel is more complex now than before the pandemic, according to a recent study from the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO). Luckily, the experts from CAA Travel have these five tips to ensure your next holiday is hassle-free.

1. Research, research, research

Do your homework before you plan. Do plenty of research to find interesting things to do at your destination, look into places to stay near the activities you want to do, and plan your transportation based on when you can get tickets and when your ideal accommodations are available. Before booking, you should also check travel.gc.ca for the latest travel advice and advisories on your destination.

Once that’s all sorted out, compile all the contact information in one place, so you have a single go-to for those details, making the days leading up to your trip stress-free.

2. Work with an expert

If you want a professional to help tailor your trip specifically for you, look no further than a CAA Travel Consultant.

Not only can CAA’s travel experts help you find the best deals and do the heavy lifting on booking your travel and accommodations, they’re CAA Travel SMART certified to guide you through planning and travelling in the post-pandemic world, and can offer support if anything unexpected happens while you’re away. They’ll call the airlines, hotels, and travel operators to change your itinerary as needed, and they’ll wait on hold so you don't have to. And if you’re already a CAA Member, you’ll get exclusive travel perks with their guided tour and cruise partners.

3. Travel with coverage

If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. You never know what could happen while you’re away, and 60% of Ontarians reported concern about being stranded during a holiday, according to TICO.

To help curb the stress around changing (or cancelling) plans, CAA Travel Insurance is a great way to help offset the costs and uncertainty if you face a cancelled flight, medical emergencies, and lost or stolen luggage. Plus, CAA Members get a 20% discount* on travel insurance, making it even more valuable.

Travel insurance provides peace of mind so you can focus on making the most of your vacation.

4. Know the cancellation policies and fees

Insurance is great, but you still want to get stuck paying for something that you need to cancel, even if you know you’ll be paid back for it later. So before confirming any bookings, check out the cancellation policies and change fees for your transportation, accommodation, and day trips.

Depending on your bookings, terms will certainly vary. Some tickets give you more flexibility to change flight times, and some hotels will let you cancel up to a certain point before your trip for no extra charge - but some might not. By understanding the policies before you book, you can give yourself more flexibility to change your plans as needed.

5. Pack smart and light

Other than the end of a vacation, the most painful part of travelling is the waiting and lugging around heavy bags. While you can’t make a vacation last forever, you can do something about the waiting and heavy luggage: pack light!

Not only does packing light save you from carrying heavy bags around for your whole trip, it makes it easier to get around the airport or other transit hubs. If you can get away with just bringing carry on, you can also skip the lines at the luggage carousel after landing.

To travel light, be deliberate with your clothes. Pack items that can work in multiple outfits, rather than packing an individual outfit for each day of the trip. As an added bonus, packing light means you’ll have extra room in your bags for souvenirs or other items you want to pick up on your trip. For more, here are 5 tips to pack smarter.

Vacations are the ultimate way to disconnect, recharge, and get a new perspective. And while planning a vacation can be overwhelming, it doesn’t have to be. Working with an expert like a CAA Travel Consultant can help you travel like a pro, without the stress that often comes with booking a holiday.

To get started, find a local travel expert. If you already have your trip planned, learn more about CAA Travel Insurance to make sure you’re protected while travelling. Bon voyage!

