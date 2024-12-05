The Ottawa Charge get digitized as PWHL is added to NHL 25

You can now lead the Ottawa Charge to victory from the comfort of your couch as the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has been added to the NHL 25 video game.

Game-maker EA Sports and the PWHL announced the plan to incorporate the league into the game last month. The patch adding all six teams was released Thursday.

"Welcome to the EA Sports Family," the company said on social media. "The PWHL are now in the game."

The update features the Charge and the other five teams – the Toronto Sceptres, Montréal Victoire, Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, and New York Sirens – in Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Season modes. PWHL uniforms will be available in World of Chel, with players, logos, and uniforms available in Hockey Ultimate Team. The update also includes the Walter Cup, the PWHL's championship trophy.

"Our partnership with EA Sports opens new doors to elevate women's hockey across all levels," said Amy Scheer, the PWHL's senior vice-president of business operations in a news release announcing the partnership. "Through this alliance, we'll develop in-game and out-of-game experiences that strengthen the bond between our teams, players, and fans, bringing the PWHL closer to the global hockey community."

Electronic Arts, the parent company of EA Sports, says it has entered into a "multi-year partnership" with the PWHL, suggesting the league could be featured in future titles in the popular NHL game franchise.

The Ottawa Charge are just beginning their second season and will face the Montréal Victoire Friday night at the Canadian Tire Centre, their first time playing on the home ice of the Ottawa Senators. The Charge are 1-0-1 so far this season, with a win against Toronto on Tuesday in their home opener and a shootout loss against Montreal during the season opener on Nov. 30.

NHL 25 was released in October for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.