Transport truck blocks major road: messy Monday morning commute as city slammed with more snow
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 10:42AM EST
OTTAWA -- A dramatic warm up in temperatures brought fresh snow and a nightmare commute for thousands of people Monday morning in Ottawa.
The driver of a tractor trailer attempted to make a wide turn at Montreal and St. Laurent and got stuck in snow banks at the back and front of the truck.
Southbound St. Laurent was blocked for nearly an hour, backing up traffic for blocks.
Ottawa police tweeted the snow caused 36 collisions by mid morning across the city.
As of 11:00 am, about ten centimetres of snow had fallen on the capital.
