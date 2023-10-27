Transformer fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus

The Ottawa Hospital declared a 'Code Red' at the General Campus and relocated some patients after a fire broke out in a hydro transformer.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in the hydro vault on the third floor of the Smyth Road hospital at 3:45 p.m. Friday. Ottawa fire says there were no patients on the floor.

"Firefighters are strategically ventilating the smoke & extinguishing the flames at this time," Ottawa fire said.

At 6:07 p.m., an Ottawa Hospital spokesperson said the fire had been contained, and some patients have been relocated throughout the hospital.

"Members of the public are still asked not to come to the General Campus. Please visit other Emergency Departments in the city," TOH said. "If you are in need of immediate medical attention, please call 911."

There are no injuries due to the fire.