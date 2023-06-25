Transatlantic flights return to Ottawa airport and Canada's 156th birthday: Five stories to watch this week
Air France launches Ottawa-Paris service, OC Transpo offers free transit for children under 12 and Canada celebrates its 156th birthday.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Air France lands at the Ottawa Airport
The first transatlantic flight in more than three years will land at the Ottawa International Airport this week.
Air France launches its new route between Ottawa and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Tuesday. Five weekly non-stop flights will run between the two cities.
The Paris-Ottawa flight will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays on Air France's 224-seater Airbus A-330.
It's the first direct flight from Ottawa to a European city since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the airport's international routes.
In its 2022 annual report, the Ottawa International Airport thanked Ottawa Tourism, Tourisme Outaouais and Destination Canada and Destination Canada, "for their support in securing this game-changing route."
In this file photo dated Friday, May 17, 2019, Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE)
A non-police response to mental health calls
The community services committee will vote this week on a new city of Ottawa plan for a non-police response for mental health distress and substance-use calls.
The proposed 'Safer Alternatives for Mental Health and Substance Use Crises Response' would establish a non-911, alternate call intake, triage and dispatch system for mental health and substance use calls. The city would also establish a 24-hour "community-based civilian-led multi-disciplinary mobile crisis response team" to respond to calls, made of up social workers, nurses, case managers, psychologists and outreach workers.
If approved by Council, the pilot project will be launched in one neighbourhood in Ottawa, before expanding to other areas of the city. The mayor says the city has worked with Ottawa police and paramedics in developing the proposal.
"There will be an alternative number to 911 that residents can call, and there will be a team of skilled professionals who are specially trained to offer compassionate support tailored to individuals in a mental health or substance abuse crisis," Mark Sutcliffe said.
The city of Ottawa hopes to launch the non-911 program and community-based response team in the summer of 2024.
Ottawa City Hall on Friday. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa City Council meeting
Ottawa City Council will vote on several issues during a packed meeting before the Canada Day long weekend.
Wednesday's meeting includes:
- The Hydro Ottawa annual report
- The Ottawa Markets annual meeting. The meeting comes as the city implements a new board to oversee the ByWard Market
- A new three-year pilot project for accessible taxis, providing plate holders $5,000 a year for three years to invest in a fully wheelchair accessible vehicle and up to $2,000 a year for each accessible taxi driver if they work 50 hours per week, 48 weeks a year.
- A plan to hire 120 new paramedics a year over the next three years to improve response times. The plan calls on the Ontario government to pay for 17 paramedics a year to address offload delays in Ottawa hospital emergency departments.
- New rules for little free library boxes and front yard gardens
The city of Ottawa will allow residents to place little library boxes in the right-of-way on a residential property. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Free transit for children and youth under 12
Children and youth can ride OC Transpo buses and the O-Train for free, starting on Canada Day.
Council approved the no-charge transit for all children and youth ages 12 and under as part of the 2023 city of Ottawa budget.
"When this change comes into effect, children 12 and under will be able to board a bus without showing any fare card or proof of age," OC Transpo General Manager Renee Amilcar said last month.
Parents can obtain a photo ID card from the OC Transpo customer service centre at Rideau Station, which will allow children to access fare gates at O-Train stations.
Transit is currently free for children under the age of 7.
OC Transpo is reviewing all bus routes in the system. The service will be hosting public consultations to hear from riders in May and June. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
Happy Canada Day
Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday, with several events across Ottawa.
The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats Park, with both a daytime show at 12 p.m. and an evening show at 8 p.m. Fireworks will be held at 10 p.m.
Events will also be held in Barrhaven, the National Arts Centre, Beacon Hill, Greely, Kanata, Osgoode, Petrie Island, Riverside South, Stittsville, Rideau Carleton Raceway and Trend Arlington neighbourhood.
For a full list of events in Ottawa, click here.
Fireworks explode behind the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations, in Ottawa on Wed., July 1, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Events in Ottawa this week
Monday
Ottawa Police Services Board meeting – 4 p.m.
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Community Services Committee meeting at Ottawa City Hall – 12 p.m.
Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.
Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Brampton Honey Badgers. 7:30 p.m. at TD Place
Ottawa Titans vs. Sussex County Miners at RCGT Park.
Wednesday
Ottawa City Council – 10 a.m.
Ottawa Titans vs. Sussex County Miners at RCGT Park.
Thursday
Transit Commission meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Brampton Honey Badgers. 7:30 p.m. at TD Place
Ottawa Titans vs. Sussex County Miners at RCGT Park.
Friday
Ottawa Redblacks host Edmonton Elks at TD Place. Game time 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa Titans vs. Quebec Capitales at RCGT Park.
