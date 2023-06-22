Ottawa writes new rules for little libraries and front yard gardens

The city of Ottawa is writing a new chapter for little free libraries and front yard gardens on residential properties across the city.

After two hours of debate and hearing from 17 delegations, councillors on the transportation committee approved changes to Ottawa's Use and Care of Roads Bylaw, which governs how residents interact with the city's right-of-way, the city-owned strip of grass on a homeowner's property along the road.

Under the new regulations, residents will be allowed to set up 'Little Free Library' structures at least half a metre from the curb.

The rules for little free library boxes to be set up with the right-of-way include:

structures are only allowed on local streets, not arterial or collector roads

structures must be between 90 and 110 cm in height

structures must be maintained in a good state of repair

structures cannot have a permanent foundation

structures cannot impede or encumber a sidewalk in any way

The city will request removal of the library boxes during the winter between Nov. 15 and April 15 to assist with snow clearing operations.

Residents would be required to provide a signed acknowledgement to the city before installing the library box, which staff say will confirm homeowners have reviewed the guidelines and bylaw requirements.

The proposed changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw comes as the 'Little Free Library' structures allowing residents to borrow books become popular, and more structures are set up in neighbourhoods across the city.

Last June, Council directed staff to explore "alternate approaches" to allow little libraries to be set up in neighbourhoods, after Bylaw Services temporarily ordered a Stittsville family to move their library structure away from the curb on their front lawn.

Outdoor gardens

Gardeners have more room to plant flowers on their properties.

Changes to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw will allow soft landscaping within the property up to the curb. Councillors approved a motion from Coun. Laine Johnson to allow gardening to the edge of the curb where no curb exists, instead of the proposed regulations of one metre away.

No fruits, vegetables or herbs would be permitted within the right-of-way. Plants can only reach a maximum height of 75 cm and residents can only hand dig the area to plant their gardens. The city says residential gardening must be one metre from utility infrastructure and boulevard trees, and 1.5 metres from a fire hydrant.