Ottawa proposes financial incentives to get accessible taxis on the road

City staff want to make changes to the taxi bylaw to get more accessible cabs on the road March 22, 2012. City staff want to make changes to the taxi bylaw to get more accessible cabs on the road March 22, 2012.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina