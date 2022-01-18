Police have identified a tow truck driver who was struck and killed by a snow plow on Monday in Arnprior as a 33-year-old man from Ottawa.

The man was struck on the westbound Highway 417 under the White Lake Road overpass around 12:25 p.m.

Police say a westbound snow plow struck the tow truck operator while he was helping another driver. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, OPP identified him as Phillip Smith of Ottawa.A statement from Fraser’s Towing and Recovery in Arnprior said he was a father of two.

“He was a loving father of two young children and will be missed deeply by his family,” the statement said.

The statement also implored people to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights on the road.

“It’s extremely important that people slow down and move over when they see any emergency lights,” the statement said. “We are all out there just trying to help everyone as safely as we can but everyone needs to help out when it comes to seeing emergency lights.

“Unfortunately this gets ignored on a daily basis.”

The highway was closed for several hours for the police investigation. The Ministry of Labour is also investigating the crash.

Monday’s blizzard saw a record 48 centimetres of snow dumped on Ottawa, with similar snowfall levels across the region.

- with files from Dylan Dyson, CTV News Ottawa