Ottawa and Gatineau are under a tornado warning.

Severe weather is moving across eastern Ontario, as tornado watches and warnings are issued alongside severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

According to a weather statement for Ottawa, a storm system capable of producing a tornado is in the region.

"At 5:05 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," Environment Canada said. "A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located 5 kilometres southwest of Gloucester, moving northeast at 55 km/h."

At roughly the same time, the tornado warning for Ottawa South, Richmond, and Metcalfe ended. A tornado watch remained in effect.

Some tornado warnings have been issued and ended and reissued in areas to the south of Ottawa as well. As of 5:05 p.m., tornado warnings had ended for the Merrickville-Wolford - Kemptville area, the Winchester - Newington area, the Smiths Falls - Perth - Eastern Lanark County area, and the Westport - Charleston Lake. Tornado watches remained in effect.

Storm rotation was seen on radar and weather spotters have reported funnel clouds to Environment Canada but it is unknown at this time if a tornado touched down anywhere.

If you see weather damage, please send your reports to ottawanews@ctv.ca if it is safe to do so.

Weather photos and videos can be sent to ottawaphotos@ctv.ca if it is safe to do so.

Environment Canada encourages everyone to take shelter if a tornado approaches.

"In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Some parts of the region are also under rainfall warnings.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Prescott and Russell, but it has since ended. The area remains under a tornado watch.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for the Kingston and Belleville regions.