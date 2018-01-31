Today is Bell Let's Talk Day
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 5:37AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 5:40AM EST
It's Bell Let's Talk Day, an awareness campaign to fight the stigma around mental illness and health. Help Bell by talking and texting using #BellLetsTalk Go to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Also, for every text message, mobile or long distance call by Bell, Bell Alliant and for the first time this year, Bell MTX customers, Bell will donate 5¢
Let the conversation begin!