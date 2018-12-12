

CTV Ottawa





Coun. Tobi Nussbaum is planning to leave city hall to head up the National Capital Commission, CTV News has learned.

Nussbaum was elected in October to a second term as the councillor for Rideau—Rockcliffe ward. He won in a landslide, garnering more than 80 per cent of the vote.

But just weeks later, he’s set to leave that job to be the NCC’s new chief executive officer, multiple sources said.

The job is among the most important in Ottawa, overseeing federal land planning—including the LeBreton Flats redevelopment project—Canada’s official residences, Gatineau Park, and other significant files.

When asked prior to last Monday’s councillor inauguration ceremony about the possibility of a move to the NCC, Nussbaum said in a statement: ““With important opportunities and challenges ahead of us, I’m looking forward to tonight’s inauguration and continuing my efforts to build a better city and improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Nussbaum's office said Wednesday afternoon he would not be making a further statement. His appointment still requires approval from the federal cabinet.

Current NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson’s five-year term ends in February. The NCC began the search for his replacement in June.

The salary range for the position was listed as $179,200-$210,800, significantly higher than a city councillor’s annual pay.

Nussbaum is a bilingual former diplomat who has been seen by some as a potential mayoral candidate down the road.

In Mayor Jim Watson’s city hall committee assignments released this week, Nussbaum was asked to chair the Ottawa Community Lands Development Corp. a relatively low-profile position.

Some saw that move as a snub. However, the lack of plum committee assignments is likely because Nussbaum is on his way out.

Kristmanson started the NCC job in 2014.

On Wednesday, the federal ethics watchdog released a report saying Kristmanson violted conflict-of-interest rules a dozen times when he accepted invitations to events from organizations with official business ties to the commission.

The organizations that invited Kristmanson and his wife to events included the National Arts Centre, Canadian Museum of Nature, Via Rail and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.