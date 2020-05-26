Tips to cool off with Ottawa facilities closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Rideau Canal on Sunday, May 17. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- It is day one of Ottawa’s first heat warning of the year.
Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel like 36 degrees on Tuesday, and 38 degrees on Wednesday.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings means some places you would normally cool off are not available. City of Ottawa facilities, malls and movie theatres are closed until further notice due to COVID-19.
Ottawa’s splash pads and swimming pools are closed under Ontario’s pandemic orders. The beaches at Mooney’s Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island are open, but lifeguards are not on duty.
Ottawa's parks are also open, but playground equipment is closed. Ottawa Public Health reminds you to stay two metres away from other groups.
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to protect yourself and help others during hot weather
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and looser-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space when available
- Cool off in the shade or at a park, greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on south facing windows during the day
Ottawa Public Health recommends you watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and sunburn.