OTTAWA -- It is day one of Ottawa’s first heat warning of the year.

Environment Canada says the humidex will make it feel like 36 degrees on Tuesday, and 38 degrees on Wednesday.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings means some places you would normally cool off are not available. City of Ottawa facilities, malls and movie theatres are closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Ottawa’s splash pads and swimming pools are closed under Ontario’s pandemic orders. The beaches at Mooney’s Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island are open, but lifeguards are not on duty.

Ottawa's parks are also open, but playground equipment is closed. Ottawa Public Health reminds you to stay two metres away from other groups.

ICYMI: @Environmentca has issued a #HeatWarning for Ottawa starting May 26. Some of the usual ways we cool off may not be available this summer because of measures put in place to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Here are tips to #BeatTheHeat https://t.co/75zyTiam5x pic.twitter.com/gg8kT1Z3jD — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) May 26, 2020

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to protect yourself and help others during hot weather

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid heavy outdoor activity

Wear a hat, light and looser-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside

Cool off in an air-conditioned space when available

Cool off in the shade or at a park, greenspace

Use a fan and mist your skin with water

Take cool baths and showers

Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on south facing windows during the day

Ottawa Public Health recommends you watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and sunburn.