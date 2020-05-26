OTTAWA -- The National Capital Region is the hottest spot in Canada, as first heat wave of 2020 grips the region.

At 2 p.m., the temperature was 32.5C at the Gatineau Airport. According to Environment Canada, Gatineau was the “hot spot" across Canada.

At 1 p.m., Ottawa was the hot spot with a temperature of 31.4C. The temperature was 31.9C at the Ottawa Airport at 2 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 39.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

“High daytime temperatures in the low 30s are expected (Tuesday) afternoon and temperatures are forecast to be similar Wednesday and Thursday,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Humidex values in the mid to upper 30s are also expected. A cold front will bring a few showers and lower temperatures to eastern Ontario on Friday."

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist David Phillips says the humid conditions are a result of moist, tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a chance of showers this afternoon. A high of 31C, with the humidex of 37.

The risk of showers and thunderstorms extends into Tuesday evening. The overnight low is a stuffy 18C.

Wednesday could set a high temperature record. The forecast high is 33C. The record for May 27 is 31.9C, set at the Ottawa Airport in 1978. The humidex for Wednesday expected to be 38.

Wednesday's forecast doesn't include any precipitation, but it is expected to be mainly cloudy. The overnight low is 21C heading into Thursday.

Thursday's high is 32C, which is right around the 1978 heat record of 32.6C for May 28, so a second high temperature record could be broken. The forecast calls for a sunny sky, with no rain, but one more cloudy, muggy night.

A cold front is expected to sweep in Friday. The high is just 25C with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Saturday and Sunday's outlook calls for temperatures in the high teens—a few degrees cooler than normal.