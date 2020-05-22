OTTAWA -- Skating sessions at the Minto Arena are in a timeout.

One day after the privately run arena on Lancaster Road reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the arena has paused ice rentals while it holds discussions with Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services.

“After a successful first day, the Minto Skating Club will be pausing rentals at the request of authorities,” said Scott Lawryk, General Manager of the Minto Skating Club.

“Our processes and procedures to maintain health and safety received much praise, and we are happy to work towards a clear understanding of the application of regulations as they pertain to different user groups.”

Lawryk tells CTV News Ottawa it is unclear when the arena will reopen.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services tells CTV News Ottawa it will speak with staff at Minto Arena next week.

“Following discussions with Bylaw and Regulatory Services, the Directors of the Minto Skating Club voluntarily made the decision to temporarily cease operations until a more fulsome discussion about the application of the Provincial Orders could occur,” said Jennifer Therkelsen, Acting Director, Bylaw and Regulatory Services.

The Minto Skating Club reopened on Thursday with strict rules, including having up to five people on the ice at one time, and asking everyone to arrive at the rink in gear.