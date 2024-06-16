Thrift store in Ottawa offering finds for good cause

A thrift store in Ottawa is offering a selection of second hand good finds and it’s all for a good cause.

Hope Wood -- business development manager of Thrive Select Thrift -- told CTV Morning Live Wednesday the store not only helps support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa, but all of its proceeds go to help fund different programs in the city."

"So, our store is a social enterprise. We have a couple bins that you can drop off at, or bring donations into the store," Wood said.

"We have the 'Meet You in School' (program), we have one-on-one mentorship and we have our new Prism mentorship, which is the two 2SLGBTQ community," Wood added.

Wood says while all of the kids' items sell for $2 at the store, adults can choose entire utofits for really affordable prices that benefit everyone.

"That outfit including the shoes and purse only costs $15 including the shoes," she said while commenting on a model's outfit.

She adds that the store is accessible for everyone.

It is located at 1547 Merivale Road at the Emerald Plaza.