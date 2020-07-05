OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say three people, including a seven-year-old child, are in hospital after a reported explosion at a campground near Perth, Ont.

In a press release Sunday morning, Lanark County OPP said they were called to a camp site on Christie Lake North Shore Road at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, to help the Bathurst, Burgess, Drummond-North Elmsley Fire Department.

The incident was reported as "the explosion of a buried propane cylinder at a campfire," police said.

Lanark County paramedics and an Ornge air ambulance were also called to the scene.

The three victims all had serious burns.

OPP say the Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted and the investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

Map for refrence purposes.