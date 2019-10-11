

CTV Ottawa





Police are investigating after three people were found dead at a home near Mallorytown on Friday morning.

Officers found the bodies at a home on County Road 5 in Front of Yonge Township, about 130 kilometres south of Ottawa.

The three people varied in age and police believe they are related, Leeds OPP said in a news release.

Police also said it’s believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.

Post-mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the cause of death.