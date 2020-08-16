OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The figures come from OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard update.

Three new cases is the lowest number of new cases in a single day since Aug. 4, when only a single case was reported.

The three cases in Ottawa are among 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported provincewide on Sunday.

According to OPH, there have been 2,701 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

There are 12 people in the hospital, with one in intensive care, meaning one additional person in hospital since Saturday, but one fewer person in ICU.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 264 residents.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of active cases fell for the fourth day in a row, continuing an overall trend since the start of the month.

OPH says there are 112 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, six fewer cases than in Saturday's report.

OPH added nine more cases to their list of resolved cases, meaning 2,325 cases have been declared resolved since the pandemic began.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Two the three new cases added by OPH on Sunday were in people 60 and older. One new cases was in someone in their 20s.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (93 cases total, 17 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (161 cases total, 18 active )

) 20-29 years-old: One new case (434 cases total, 20 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (364 cases total, 18 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (343 cases total, 9 active )

) 50-59 years-old: One new case (365 cases total, 15 active )

) 60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (271 cases total, 8 active )

) 70-79 years-old: One new case (195 cases total, 6 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 1 active )

) 90+ years: Zero new cases (198 cases total, 0 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are three active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

No new outbreaks were added to OPH's dashboard on Sunday and none were removed.

The following locations still have active outbreaks:

Carling Family Shelter;

Mothercraft Ottawa Home Child Care; and

Villa Marconi Long-term Care Home.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.