Three men from Mexico killed in crash south of Ottawa last week

Ontario Provincial Police confirm three men from Mexico were the victims of a fatal collision south of Ottawa last week.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Roger Stevens Drive, between Dwyer Hill Road and Rosedale Road, between 7:25 and 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said in an update Monday that the three victims were in the same vehicle and died at the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Lanark County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.