Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say three men are facing a total of 10 charges related to child luring following an investigation last September.
The investigation was a joint operation between Kingston police and Ontario Provincial Police. Between Sept. 20 and 23, 2021, undercover officers visited online chatrooms and used social media to identify individuals attempting to sexually exploit children, Kingston police said.
Two of the accused were arrested when they showed up to a pre-set location, while a third was arrested Feb. 1, 2022, following further investigation.
Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely called the situation "a stark reminder of how easily predators can target and sexually exploit our children online."
The accused are Andrew David Lee Whan, 31, of Verona, Ont.; Salah Hassanpour, 40, of Toronto; and Scott Davis, 35, of Perth, Ont. Each is facing counts of internet luring, along with other offences.
