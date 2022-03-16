Three men charged with child luring in Kingston, Ont.

(Soumil Kumar / Pexels.com) (Soumil Kumar / Pexels.com)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues

Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina