    • Three injured in south Ottawa brawl linked to soccer game

    Police are investigating a brawl on the 1800 block of Bank Street.

    The Ottawa Police Service are investigating a weekend parking lot brawl linked to a soccer game in south Ottawa.

    Police say multiple 9-1-1 calls were received just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 11. When officers arrived, there appeared to be a large fight on the 1800 block of Bank Street, near the intersection of Walkley Road. OPS say the fight appears to be linked to a soccer game.

    Video shared to social media showed a large amount of individuals with flares involved in an altercation in the parking lot in front of a Value Village.

    Police say "all parties" were identified and three people were treated for minor injuries, but they refused treatment. Several weapons and replica firearms were seized.

    Police did not provide further details.

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

