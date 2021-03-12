OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police hit the brakes on three "high flying speeders" along Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

In a message on Twitter, the OPP said an officer in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry stopped a vehicle travelling 164 kilometres an hour on Highway 401 on Friday.

The speed limit is 100 kilometres an hour on Hwy. 401.

Police say two other drivers were stopped on Hwy. 401 in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry travelling 151 kilometres an hour.

All three drivers were charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.