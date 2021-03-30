OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting that three of Ottawa's 463 COVID-19 deaths are linked to variants of concern (VOCs).

OPH recently began publishing local statistics about VOCs on its COVID-19 dashboard. As of Tuesday, it shows 589 cases have screened positive for a VOC or mutation.

To date, Ottawa has confirmed 23 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the UK, and six cases of the B.1.351 variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

To date, Ottawa has not yet seen any confirmed cases of the P.1 variant, which was first identified in Brazil.

In addition to the confirmed VOCs, OPH is reporting on mutations, which are identified as N501Y and E484K. This refers to a spike protein detected in the virus.

There are 527 cases that have screened for the N501Y mutation, six cases that have screened positive for the E848K mutation and 27 cases have screened positive for both.

"All three of these VOCs carry the same mutation on the spike protein, known as “N501Y”. This genetic marker can be used to screen COVID-19 positive samples to see if they should undergo further testing for the VOC," OPH said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"Currently in Ontario, all positive COVID-19 samples that have sufficient volume and amount of virus (CT value) are screened for the N501Y mutation," OPH said. "This can take three to four days. If the N501Y mutation is found, then the sample will be sent for genomic sequencing to confirm whether or not a VOC is detected. This can take up to two weeks. Samples that are positive for a N501Y are very likely to be a VOC."

OPH says the number of cases associated to N501Y means that these are people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and that a mutation of the virus was detected. The samples must be sent for additional genomic sequencing before a VOC can be confirmed and identified in more detail as B.1.1.7, B1351 or P1 variants.

The number of cases with a mutation detected has more than tripled in the past two weeks. According to data from Public Health Ontario, there were 180 cases with a mutation detected as of March 16.

A recent report from Ontario’s science table reveals that variants of concern now account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province and are starting to have a “substantial impact” on the healthcare system due to a higher likelihood of hospitalization and even death.