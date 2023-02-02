Thousands of tickets issued for violating winter weather parking bans in Ottawa in January

The second-snowiest January in Ottawa history resulted in an avalanche of parking tickets to drivers for violating winter weather parking bans.

Three winter weather parking bans were issued by the city of Ottawa last month to help crews clear the 96 cm of snow from sidewalks. Environment Canada says the 96.5 cm of snow recorded at the Ottawa Airport was the second snowiest January ever since record keeping began in 1938.

During those three parking bans in January, Bylaw Services officers issued 9,217 tickets for parking on roads. resulting in over $967,000 in fines.

On Jan. 29, a total of 3,101 tickets were issued for violating the winter weather parking ban after 18 cm of snow.

On Jan. 26, 3,448 tickets were issued for parking on the street during the winter weather parking ban. Another 2,578 tickets were issued during the winter weather parking ban on Jan. 13.

Ottawa has issued five winter weather parking bans so far this winter, resulting in 16,485 tickets being issued. A total of 4,045 tickets were issued during the parking ban on Dec. 23-24 and another 3,313 tickets on Dec. 16-17.

"The bans are enacted to help City crews efficiently clear snow from roads with the goal of making them as safe as possible for all road users. This includes opening up roadways and keeping driving lanes clear for first responders to utilize in the case of an emergency," Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa last month.

"During a winter weather parking ban, any vehicle that does not have an on-street parking permit that remains parked on the street is subject to receiving a ticket. This is the case regardless of whether the plow has passed, as it is possible that a second plow run is necessary."

The fine for violating the winter weather parking ban is $125, with an early payment option of $105.

Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 8,364 tickets for violations during the four winter weather parking bans in the winter of 2021-22. A total of 22,042 tickets were issued during the six winter weather parking bans over the winter of 2020-21.