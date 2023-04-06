Thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa without power as storm cleanup begins

Tens of thousands of residents and businesses in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec are without power this morning, as the cleanup begins following the freezing rainstorm.

Environment Canada recorded 38.5 mm of freezing rain, ice pellets and rain at the Ottawa airport on Wednesday, the greatest precipitation total on April 5 in Ottawa history.

The storm covered roads, sidewalks, trees and hydro infrastructure with a layer of ice through the day.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Hydro Ottawa reported more than 60,000 customers were without power across the city of Ottawa.

"The situation continues to fluctuate and conditions are every poor and unsafe as a result of bad road conditions, ice build up and downed trees and power lines in many areas of the city," Hydro Ottawa said on its website.

The Hydro Ottawa outage map shows several power outages across the city on Thursday morning. The outages include 6,380 customers in the Sittsville, Kanata, Carleton-March and Rideau-Jock area, and 4,000 customers without power in the Beacon Hill-Cyrville and Orleans area.

Hydro Ottawa will provide an update on its restoration efforts at 10 a.m.

Hydro One is reporting more than 104,000 customers without power across eastern Ontario. The outages include more than 10,000 customers in the Kemptville area and 11,000 customers in the Embrun area.

The Hydro One outage map lists the estimated restoration time as Thursday or Friday, depending on the area.

Hydro Quebec is reporting 136 outages across the Outaouais region of western Quebec, with 126,000 customers without power Thursday morning.

Debris cleanup

City of Ottawa officials say staff are working to clear trees and limbs that are blocking streets across the city.

The city's Forestry Services department received over 600 requests for storm debris on Wednesday, including calls for broken limbs and downed trees due to ice accretion.

"Once hazards and streets are cleared, staff and contractors will address broken limbs, non-hazardous removals, and brush/wood cleanup. Further, some trees may require reinspection and pruning work following the storm," Public Works general manager Alain Gonthier said in a statement Wednesday night.

"Forestry staff and contractors with the support of Roads staff will be working into the evening and over the coming weeks to address storm related service requests."

Residents are asked to stay away from broken and hanging branches/limbs on trees.