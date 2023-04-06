School bus cancellations and school closures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday

School bus service is cancelled for thousands of students in the Ottawa area today, as the cleanup continues from Wednesday's storm.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says all school buses are cancelled for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.

"Due to safety concerns relating to power outages throughout the city of Ottawa all transportation services on vans, yellow buses and wheelchair buses will be cancelled today," the OSTA said on its website.

"Some schools have no power. Please refer to your school board website to determine if your school is open."

School buses are also cancelled for schools with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board.

The Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa announced buses are cancelled for French language schools in Ottawa, Arnprior, Carleton Place, Almonte, Prescott-Russell, Marionville, Merrickville and Kemptville.

Hydro Ottawa reports more than 60,000 customers across Ottawa remain without power Thursday morning.

School bus cancellations

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

School closures

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says dozens of schools are without power and will be closed today. Here is a list of schools and EDP Programs that are closed on Thursday.

Agincourt P.S.

Lorne Cassidy E.S.

Bell H.S.

Bells Corners P.S.

Blossom Park P.S.

Broadview P.S.

Colonel By S.S.

Crystal Bay

DA Moodie

Elizabeth Wynwood

Frederick Banting Alternate Program

Glen Ogilvie P.S.

Goulbourn M.S.

Henry Larson E.S.

Henry Munro M.S.

Huntley Centennial P.S.

Kanata Highlands P.S.

Kars on the Rideau P.S.

Le Phare E.S.

Manor Park P.S.

Manotick P.S.

Metcalfe P.S.

Munster P.S.

Nepean H.S.

North Gower P.S.

Osgoode P.S.

Osgoode Township H.S.

Pleasant Park P.S.

Robert Hopkins P.S.

Sir Winston Churchill P.S.

Steve Maclean ES

Vimy Ridge PS

Ottawa Catholic School Board

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the following schools are closed today due to power outages.

Lester B. Pearson High School

St. Brother André

Thomas D'Arcy McGee

Notre Dame High School

Holy Cross

St. Daniel

St. John XXIII

St. Rita

St. Bernard

St. Catherine

St. Emily

St. Jerome

St. Leonard

St. Monica

Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Peace

St. Michael (Corkery)

St. Michael (Fitzroy)

St. Stephen

St. Philip

Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est

The CECCE says the following schools are closed today due to power outages:

École élémentaire catholique Bernard-Grandmaître

École secondaire catholique Garneau

École secondaire catholique Franco-Ouest

École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Guillaume

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph d’Orléans

École élémentaire Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

The CEPEO says the following schools are closed today due to power outages:

École élémentaire publique Charlotte-Lemieux

École élémentaire publique Gabrielle-Roy

École élémentaire publique Michel-Dupuis

École élémentaire publique Nouvel Horizon

École élémentaire publique L'Odyssee

École élémentaire et secondaire publique Riviere Rideau

École élémentaire publique Seraphin-Marion

École élémentaire publique Le Sommet

Maison de la Francophonie

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says the following schools are closed today due to power outages.

Sacred Heart, Lanark

Holy Cross, Kemptville

Iona Academy, Williamstown

Pope John Paul II, Hammond

St. Francis Xavier CHS, Hammond

St. Jude, Vankleek Hill

St. Michael CHS, Kemptville

St. Patrick, Rockland

Upper Canada District School Board

The Upper Canada District School Board says the following schools are without power and will be closed on Thursday.

Winchester Public School

Nationview Public School

Russell High School

Oxford-on-Rideau Public School

Kemptville Public School

South Branch Elementary School

North Grenville District High School

Pleasant Corners Public School

Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute

Laggan Public School

Glengarry District High School

Char-Lan District High School

Williamstown Public School

Avonmore Public School

Tagwi Secondary School

Rideau District High School

South Crosby Public School

Maple Grove Public School

Drummond Public School

Montague Public School

Beckwith Public School

North Elmsley Elementary School

The board says all childcare centres in these schools are closed today.

Western Quebec School Board

The Western Quebec School Board says all schools, centres, administrative offices and childcare in the Outaouais are closed today due to power outages and infrastructure failures.