This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,000 tickets in its first two months
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught more than 7,300 speeders in its first two months of operation, as drivers adjusted to the new set of eyes on the road in Barrhaven.
The new statistics come as the city of Ottawa continues to expand the automated speed enforcement camera program in school zones and community safety zones, with plans to install 32 new camera by the end of 2024.
There are currently 28 cameras speed enforcement cameras set up across the city.
Statistics show the new photo radar camera on Cedarview Road, near Cedarview Middle School, issued 7,359 tickets for speeding in its first two months of operation. The camera nabbed 2,925 speeders in August and 4,434 speeding drivers in September, the final month statistics are available.
Four other cameras installed over the summer in Ottawa issued a total of 4,798 tickets.
The camera on Bridgestone Drive near Maurice-Lapointe Elementary School nabbed 1,363 speeders in its first four months, the camera on Crestway Drive near St. Andrew School caught 1,287 speeders and the camera on Chapman Mills Drive near St. Emily School caught 1,243 speeders in three months. City statistics show the new camera on Stittsville Main Street near St. Stephen Elementary School issued 905 tickets in three months.
145,570 tickets in nine months
Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued 145,570 tickets in the first nine months of the year, according to city of Ottawa data. Eighteen of the city's 28 cameras have been in operation since the start of the year, while five cameras did not issue any tickets by the end of September.
The photo radar camera on Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private, issued 19,508 tickets in the January to September period. The camera nabbed more than 3,000 speeders in both July and August.
Ottawa had 17 photo radar cameras operational in 2022, issuing a total of 127,939 speeding tickets.
The city of Ottawa launched the Automated Speed Enforcement program in July 2020, with cameras initially installed in eight school zones. All revenue generated from the program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users. The fine is based on the speed of the driver.
Here is a look at the top five automated speed enforcement cameras in the January to September period
- Fisher Avenue, between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private - 19,508 tickets
- St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 18,587 tickets
- Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 11,198 tickets
- Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Drive – 10,635
- Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive – 8,878 tickets
