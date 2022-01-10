GATINEAU, QUE. -- People in eastern Ontario and eastern Quebec love to skate, as well as their skating trails.

There’s a trail in rural Gatineau that claims to be, “the largest outdoor skating trail in the region,” according to Carl Chénier owner of the Little Penguin Trail.

Approximately a 25-minute drive from downtown Ottawa, there are more than five kilometres of trails, created on a golf course.

“It’s gaining popularity everyday; it’s our second winter,” says Chénier.

There are plenty of loops to shorten or extend your time on the ice, as well as a bonfire and outdoor snack stand.

“The landscape fits nice with the skating trail, so that’s why we chose to do that and we also wanted something that good for family activity,” says Chénier.

A day pass for those 13 and up will cost $20; ages 6 to 12 cost $15. There is also an option for both family pricing, as well as a 10-pack of access passes.

More information is available at https://thelittlepenguintrail.com/